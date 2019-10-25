Get out your sunglasses to pair with that flannel and jacket.
The forecast for today and the weekend calls for sunny skies, with the possibility of temperatures nearing 60 on Saturday.
The high today is 52, with a low around 33, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Nice enough weather to trek down to Gale Wickersham Stadium for the Council Bluffs Community School District Alumni and Friends Annual Tailgate at 5 p.m. ahead of the Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln high school football game, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
Saturday will see a high of 58 with winds in the 7 to 14 mph range, the weather service said. If the breeze doesn’t get too blustery we’re looking at a nice little Saturday. Sunday will see a high of 48, with more sun.
A pretty decent weekend could give way to rain and snow on Monday and Tuesday, unfortunately.
Here’s the upcoming forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. South wind around 8 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 58. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday night: A slight chance of rain showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 9 p.m.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
