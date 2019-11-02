After a week marked by precipitation the forecast for this weekend features sunny skies.
Today’s high is 48, with winds not expected to tick above 8 mph. The low this evening is 36, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Sunday will feature a high of 51 with low winds and a low of 36.
Maybe make it down to the 21st Malvern Music Festival, which continues today.
The annual event will be held at the Liberty Memorial Building, 501 Main St. The jam session will feature country, bluegrass, mountain, Civil War, Irish, old-time, traditional and other music, according to organizer Fred Larson.
Today the doors open at 10 a.m., with a jam running until 5:45 p.m. A Veterans Day tribute that will honor Joe Stillwell from Malvern, the late Fred Courtier of rural Glenwood and the late Alan Kirshen of Red Oak is planned at 6 p.m.
Music will resume at 6:30 p.m. and run until 11 or later.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 36. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind around 7 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
