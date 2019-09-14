Weather is transitional.
Sometimes temperatures are high enough to have the air conditioning on during the day, but cool enough at night to sit on the patio and wonder if fall is near.
This week is a perfect example of the transition.
The Council Bluffs area will see a breezy high of 83 degrees and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. tonight.
On Sunday, the high will be 88 degrees. The low will drop to 69 degrees into the night.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in valley, Nebraska:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a south wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
