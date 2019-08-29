The Council Bluffs area is in for more sun, with the exception of a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today.
Today, the high is expected to be 89 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely at 40% into the night with a low of 61 degrees.
This weekend, starting Friday, will be mostly cloudy with more than a 50% chance of rain both days. When Sunday comes around, it will be partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
The forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
