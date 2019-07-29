The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
