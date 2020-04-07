The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect a sunny week with temps above 50.
Today will be sunny with a high of 77, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A south wind could have gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 48.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36. Breezy.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Saturday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.
Sunday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.
