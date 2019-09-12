The rain might let up after today, but only after a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 5 p.m.
Tonight, the Council Bluffs area will reach a low of 58 degrees. Friday, expect sunny skies and a high of 79 degrees.
This week’s detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind around 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m.
