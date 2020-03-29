Some sunshine to break up the rainy days.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 58. Northwest wind may have gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 37.
Monday has a slight chance of showers in the morning.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. Northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
