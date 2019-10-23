Put on your fall sweater and don’t worry about rain until the weekend.
With temperatures predicted at 60 degrees today, Council Bluffs will see partly sunny skies and light, variable wind.
Tonight, temperatures could be as low as 35 degrees.
On Thursday, expect partly sunny skies and colder temperatures through the night.
The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 6 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 54.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 38.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 63.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.