Ninety-degree weather is on the horizon.
Today, there’s a 20% chance of showers of thunderstorms, otherwise the day would be partly sunny with a high of 92 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Tonight, skies are to become mostly clear as the low creeps into the mid-70s.
A chance of showers and thunderstorms is likely Monday after 2 p.m., but 90-degree temperatures are still at bay through Wednesday.
Here’s a look at this week’s forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a south wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 76. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
