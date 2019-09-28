The first week of fall is down like a leaf.
This weekend, the Council Bluffs area will see up to a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Although the high is only 66 today, it will be back in the 80s and high 70s the rest of the weekend through Tuesday.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny through mid-morning, then becoming cloudy, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
