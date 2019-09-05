Pack your beach towel.
Council Bluffs area residents can expect a high near 91 degrees today. FYI: Lake Manawa Beach extended its seasonal hours this week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Friday, the high should be around 86 degrees, but showers will return Saturday and Sunday and continue into next week.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North wind around 6 mph.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
