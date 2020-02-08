Temperatures are forecast to be in the upper 30s this weekend, with a slight chance of snow tonight.
“We’re looking for temperatures to warm up for (today),” said Cathy Zapotocny, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high today is 39 degrees and the high Sunday is 38, Zapotocny said.
After trace amounts of snow fell Thursday night into Friday morning, Zapotocny said, “We do have another batch of clouds that will move through. It’s possible for a few flakes to fall (today).”
There’s a 20% chance of precipitation tonight, she said.
A storm system is entering the Midwest to the north, with northern Iowa, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin expected to be affected, Zapotocny said.
“If it shifts southward northeast Nebraska could be affected, but right now the bulk of the snow will be well to our north,” the meteorologist said.
Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Increasing clouds, with a low around 32. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Wednesday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Wednesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.
