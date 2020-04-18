Temps will be in the lower 60s today, making sure to melt any left over snow.
Wind gusts could reach 32 mph today according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low of 40.
A small chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 8 to 11 mph.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.
