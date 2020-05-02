A chance of showers tonight will continue into tomorrow morning.
Today highs will be in the 70s with a breeze, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A low of 52 is expected for tonight with a 30% chance of showers.
A chance for showers returns on Monday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North wind 5 to 9 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
