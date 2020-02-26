You are halfway through the week and you can expect sunshine and some northwest winds in the forecast today.
The National Weather Service calls for a high of 33 in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, and a low of 21 tonight.
On Thursday, the temperature will climb to 40 degrees with some wind. Throughout the weekend, temperatures will continue to increase until Monday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 33. North northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 21. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 42.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Monday: A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
