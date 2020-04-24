Highs will continue to stay in the 60s through the weekend.
There’s a 40% chance of showers this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Wind gusts as high as 24 mph could impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area tonight.
Saturday you can expect a chance for more showers.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.