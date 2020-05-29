It isn’t time to bring your umbrella out just yet.
Today highs will be in the lowers 70s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 50s.
North winds could reach as high as 16 mph this afternoon before calming down overnight.
A small chance of rain could impact the Council Bluffs-Omaha area Saturday morning.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 71. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.