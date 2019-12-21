You wouldn’t recognize the first day of winter by looking outside.
Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a high of 50 degrees, dropping down to 30 for the night.
On Sunday, expect a high of 51 with wind speeds up to 16 mph. Monday, the high will be 52.
Enjoy the weekend and soak in the sunny skies ahead.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 51. South southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. South wind around 8 mph.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.
Christmas Day: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34
