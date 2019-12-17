There are rival actions out there.
Those who want a white Christmas and those who don’t. With the holiday nearing, the forecast for the upcoming week is currently clear of snow.
Stay tuned.
We’ll know more in the coming days, of course. Could we have a white Christmas? Maybe.
A white Kwanzaa? Possible, with the holiday spanning Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Same for Hanukkah, which runs from Sunday through Dec. 30.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts high temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the next few days. Today’s high is 38, with a low of 13.
Here’s a look at the upcoming forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 36. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
