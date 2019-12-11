Today, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts sunny skies with a high of 30 degrees. Tonight, temperatures could be as low as 24.
Thursday and Friday, expect highs in the lower 40s and partly sunny skies.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 30. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. East wind 8 to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.
Friday night: A slight chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 8 and 10, then a slight chance of snow after 10. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 28.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.
Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 25.
Sunday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Monday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
