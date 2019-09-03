The day after Labor Day might be the unofficial start of fall, but this week’s temps will definitely remind you that it is still summer.
Today will see sunny skies and a high near 90. Temps will cool somewhat on Wednesday, but will still be warm with a high near 80, the National Weather Service said.
Wednesday night and Thursday bring a chance of storms. There is also a chance of thunderstorms this weekend.
The upcoming forecast from the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind.
Wednesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
