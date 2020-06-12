The Council Bluffs-Omaha area can expect sunny days through the weekend.
Today will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temperature will drop to 63 degrees with a southeast wind.
On Saturday, the area could see wind gusts as high as 24 mph.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 9 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Southeast wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
