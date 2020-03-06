Enjoy the weekend with warm temps in the upper 60s because rain and snow may be headed to the Council Bluffs area starting Sunday night.
Rain is likely to begin Sunday night and continue through Wednesday with some days also calling for a chance of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the weather service for Pottawattamie and surrounding counties. Until Monday, there is high fire danger in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. A burn ban in Pottawattamie County has been in effect since Wednesday.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 40. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49. Breezy.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.
Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Rain likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
