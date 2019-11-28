Happy Thanksgiving.
It’s the perfect day to stay inside and enjoy time with friends and family. The weather might call for that, too. Snow is likely before 4 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
Be cautious on the drive home because there’s a chance of rain, snow and sleet into the evening and through the next morning.
Friday morning, expect a chance of freezing rain, but a high of 41 degrees throughout the day.
The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:
Thanksgiving Day: Snow likely before 4 p.m., then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of snow and freezing drizzle before 5 a.m., then a chance of snow, freezing drizzle, and sleet. Cloudy, with a low around 27. Southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Freezing rain likely, possibly mixed with sleet before noon, then rain. High near 41. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50.
Saturday night: A chance of rain before 9 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 9 and 10 p.m., then a chance of snow after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 36. Windy.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
