Chances for rain will continue through Tuesday.
Higher chances for showers will start this afternoon after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 42 with a slight breeze.
On Monday temps will reach high 70s.
The weather, according to the weather service:
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Sunday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
