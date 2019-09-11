With 11 more days until fall, the Council Bluffs area can expect temperatures to hit 90 degrees today.
Tonight, the low will reach 72 degrees with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m.
On Thursday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms and wind gusts as high as 25 mph.
The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
