Beginning today, it might be a good idea to do most yard work or outside activities earlier in the day when temperatures are tolerable.
Because a heat wave has arrived and looks to be staying for a while.
A high in the low 90s is expected today, beginning a week-long stretch in which temperatures will routinely reach the 90-degree mark and above.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.