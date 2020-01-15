Have big plans for the weekend? Unless they involve staying indoors snuggled up in blankets with something hot to drink, you might want to reconsider.
Highs today will top out in the low 30s this morning before dropping in the afternoon. Tonight’s low will be in the single digits. Temps won’t climb too high on Thursday with a high in the mid 20s. Friday morning shows a warm up in the upper 30s before plunging down as freezing rain rolls into the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area, according to the National Weather Service.
Saturday and Sunday will again see lows in the lower, single digits. On Monday, the high is expected to be around 9 degrees.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 20 by 5 p.m. Blustery, with a northwest wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 4. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 20. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday night: Snow, mainly after midnight. Low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Friday: Freezing rain, possibly mixed with snow before 2 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow. High near 35. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday night: Rain likely before 7 p.m., then snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Blustery.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 16.
