Thunderstorms will be possible tonight, the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, reported.
The region may also see some hail and heavy rainfall. There are additional chances for thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday, with Saturday offering the best chance for more widespread storms.
Severe storms remain unlikely, the weather service said.
The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service includes:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Low around 56. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
