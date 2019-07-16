The heat is on.
Temps will be in the 90s most of this week, nearing the 100 mark as we get closer to the weekend.
With RAGBRAI coming into town on Friday and county fair season kicking off in Avoca this week, it’s important to ensure summer recreation plans remain enjoyable. That means keeping an eye out for heat-related illnesses and other dangers.
Here are some tips:
• Hot cars can be traps. It is never safe to leave a pet, child, elderly person, or disabled individual locked in a car. Temperatures can climb rapidly inside of a sealed vehicle, even if the windows are cracked.
• Pay attention. Listen to or read weather forecasts to stay abreast of potential temperature changes as well as the heat index. Discuss safety precautions with members of the family and make sure everyone knows what to do in an emergency.
• Stock up on fluids. The Red Cross says to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids, even if you are not thirsty. Avoid drinks with alcohol or caffeine. Make sure the elderly also get plenty of water, as they often do not recognize dehydration as readily as others.
• Limit strenuous activities. Reschedule outdoor activities if there is a heat wave, or move them to cooler times of the day. Spend the hottest portion of the day, usually between noon and 3 p.m., in the shade or inside in the air conditioning. People on job sites should take more frequent breaks and find shade whenever possible during these hours.
• Change your clothes. Loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing will help keep you cool. Avoid dark colors when spending time in the sun.
• Find ways to stay cool. Not everyone has air conditioning. On especially warm days, going to public places with air conditioning, such as libraries, can help. Be sure to check on the elderly or others who may have difficulty finding cool places to spend their day.
• Recognize distress signals. Heat stress, exhaustion and heat stroke progress as symptoms worsen. Nausea, weakness, elevated body temperature, clammy skin, confusion, and delirium are some of the symptoms of heat-related illnesses.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 91. Light south wind.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. South southeast wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Friday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 99.
Friday night: Partly cloudy skies, with a low around 77.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.
Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
— This article contains information from Metro Creative Connection
