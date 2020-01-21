Temperatures should rise today but it’s still going to be cold.
Temperatures in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area should be close to normal by this afternoon, said Taylor Nicolaisen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Valley, Nebraska, with a high of 31 expected.
Wednesday brings a good chance of precipitation, he said, with 1 to 2 inches of snow expected for most of the area.
The precipitation likely will switch over to rain before noon. Wednesday’s high is expected to be 37.
The snow “is going to be melting through the day,” Nicolaisen said. “It will have a hard time sticking.”
The ice that has stayed on sidewalks and streets also should melt Wednesday, he said. Some spotty precipitation could linger through Thursday, he said.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -19. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Snow before 4 a.m., then rain and snow. Low around 23. South wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, becoming all rain after 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 36. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 8 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of snow after 4 a.m. Cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: A chance of snow before 8 a.m., then a chance of snow and freezing rain between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of snow after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: A chance of snow, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
