Thunderstorms are likely most of this week and the days will be warmer heading into the weekend.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
