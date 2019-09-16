The detailed forecast according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
