It’s going to be a nice weekend.
Expect highs in the upper 40s and low 50s today and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. The temperatures should melt off the snow on the ground.
Don’t get too comfortable, though. Temps will dip back down into the 30s and 20s beginning Monday. So enjoy the warmth while it lasts.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the morning.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Light north wind becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 35.
Monday night: A 40 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 22.
Tuesday: Snow likely, mainly after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 27.
Tuesday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.
