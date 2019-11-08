Whoa.
It’s going to be 61 degrees on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Party on.
Perfect weather timing for the Veterans Day parade, which will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in downtown Council Bluffs.
And then, because this is the Midwest and weather changes as quickly as it takes to type this sentence, Sunday brings a 40% chance of snow. Welp.
Here’s a look at the service’s upcoming forecast:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. South wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 30. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Sunday night: A 40% chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Veterans Day: A slight chance of snow before noon. Mostly sunny, high of 22.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 8.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 24.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.