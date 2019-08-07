A threat of rain is expected today, especially earlier in the day.
The forecast is calling for a slight chance of rain before the evening hours. Highs will reach the mid-80s, with a slight wind coming from the south.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
