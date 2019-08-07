Council Bluffs, IA (51503)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 89F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.