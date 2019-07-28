Council Bluffs is in store for another warm day, but a threat of rain is expected to move into the area in the afternoon.
Today’s high is forecast to approach 90 degrees. After 2 p.m., the threat of rain increases. Another round of storms could make its way into the area during the overnight hours.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. South wind 7 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 59.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86.
