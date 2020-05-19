After a gray and chilly start to the week, the Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see partly sunny skies and warmer temps over the next couple of days.
Today’s high should be in the lower 70s, and temperatures overnight will drop to the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service. Wednesday will also see partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.
Thursday through the end of the week sees the possibility of showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service includes:
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Memorial Day: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.
