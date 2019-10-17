The warmer days have not left us.
Today, the Council Bluffs area will see a high of 65 degrees and wind up to 20 mph. Wind gusts tonight will be as high as 20 mph, but with a low of 51 degrees.
On Friday, the high will be 72 during the day with high winds, bringing in a 20% chance of showers later that evening.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 65. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Friday night: A 20% chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.
