Warm temperatures remain in the forecast, but wind gusts could stir up some trouble.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service for Pottawattamie and surrounding counties. Today until Monday, there is high fire danger in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
A forecast of high wind gusts, low humidity and higher temperatures contribute to the fire danger.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. South wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Windy, with a northwest wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Thursday night: Clear, with a low around 28.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy.
Sunday night: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Monday: Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.