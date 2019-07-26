The clouds and rain Thursday will give way to sun and warmer temperatures today.
Expect a high in the upper-80s today with a wind coming from the southwest.
More of the same is forecast for Saturday and Sunday when the high will reach the low-90s.
The upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88. South southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight:Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 86.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
