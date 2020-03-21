Sunny and breezy with a high of 42 is what the Council Bluffs area can expect for today.
A chance of rain is expected Sunday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Sunday, there is a slight chance of snow before 10 a.m.
Temperatures are predicted to stay in the 50s and lower 60s Monday through Thursday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of snow before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. South wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday night: A slight chance of rain before 9 p.m, then a slight chance of showers after 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Thursday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 53.
