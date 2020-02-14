Compared to Thursday, today is going to feel like July.
OK, that may be a stretch, but temps today will be warmer than Thursday’s arctic chill that descended upon the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro area.
Several southwest Iowa schools had late starts on Thursday, as temperatures dropped to about 10-20 degrees below average in the region.
This weekend looks to be pleasant and warmer with sunny skies, some clouds and highs in the mid- to upper-40s.
The upcoming forecast according to the National Weather Service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as -13. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 25. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 1 a.m., then a chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Washington’s Birthday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 40.
Monday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
