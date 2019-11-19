Temps are going to remain warmer through mid-week before taking a wet and chilly turn.
Today will be sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. Wednesday will remain warmer, with highs in the upper 50s, but there is a chance rain will roll into the area in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The upcoming forecast from the weather service includes:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 56. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain before 7 p.m., then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then rain likely after 1 a.m.. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Thursday: Rain likely before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
