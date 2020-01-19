Sunny and cold.
That’s what the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, is predicting today. The high will be 7 degrees, but wind chill values will be as low as minus 17.
Tonight, the high will be minus 5, but because of wind chill, it could feel like minus 15.
The Council Bluffs area might see a chance of flurries before noon Monday, becoming sunnier throughout the day.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny and cold, with a high near 7. Wind chill values as low as -17. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northwest wind around 7 mph.
M.L. King Day: A chance of flurries before noon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny and cold, with a high near 6. Wind chill values as low as -15. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around -4. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Tuesday night: A 20% chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow before 2pm, then a slight chance of rain between 2 p.m. and 5, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 5. Cloudy, with a high near 38.
Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 4 a.m., then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 31.
Thursday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.
Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 31.
Friday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
