The Council Bluffs-Omaha could experience wind gusts as high as 28 mph through Sunday.
The high today will be in the upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight the temp will drop down to 66 degrees with a southeast wind.
Sunday, the high is expected to be in the lower 90s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southeast wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.