It’s been a little chilly lately, at least compared to the temperatures May rolled in with, and that’ll continue today.
The high today is 55 degrees, with wind gusts of 16 to 18 mph — and possibly as high as 26 mph — according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The low tonight is 34, with a chance of frost in areas from around 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. Monday morning.
From Monday through Friday, the weather service forecasts predicts at least a slight chance of rain each day:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Areas of frost between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 34. North northwest wind 11 to 16 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.
Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm throughout the day. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.
