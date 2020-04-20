Today is going to be windy.
Winds could reach 15 to 25 mph west to northwest today with wind gusts up to 35 to 40 mph possible north of Interstate 80, the National Weather Service reported.
The combination of warm temperatures, dry humidity, and gusty winds could create very high fire danger in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa. Outdoor burning would be discouraged, the weather service reported.
The forecast, according to the weather service, includes:
Today: A 30 % chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 68. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 75.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.
