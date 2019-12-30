Southwest Iowa remains in a hazardous weather outlook Monday, the National Weather Service reported.
Gusty northwest winds of up to 30 to 40 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow where snow cover currently exists. This could create difficult travel for some areas.
The weather, according to the National Weather Service:
Today: Scattered snow showers before noon, then scattered flurries between noon and 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Northwest wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
New Year's Day: Sunny, with a high near 42. South southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
